News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as M1 exit closed due to medical emergency

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays as an M1 exit slip road has been closed because of a medical emergency.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st May 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that the M1 Northbound exit slip road is currently closed at Junction 29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

This is due to a medical emergency. There are reports that slow traffic is building up. Emergency services are currently at the scene.

This live story is being updated.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that an M1 Northbound exit slip road is currently closed at Junction 29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that an M1 Northbound exit slip road is currently closed at Junction 29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that an M1 Northbound exit slip road is currently closed at Junction 29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
Related topics:DerbyshireEmergency services