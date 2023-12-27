News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as lane on M1 closed after incident involving lorry

Drivers are being warned of disruption as one lane remains closed on the M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Dec 2023, 13:50 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 14:51 GMT
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that traffic is queueing as one lane remains closed on the M1 Northbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop). This is due to a broken down lorry blocking the motorway.

There are currently delays of 10 minutes traffic is queueing for four miles. The incident is expected to clear by 3pm.

