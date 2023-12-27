Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as lane on M1 closed after incident involving lorry
Drivers are being warned of disruption as one lane remains closed on the M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that traffic is queueing as one lane remains closed on the M1 Northbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop). This is due to a broken down lorry blocking the motorway.
There are currently delays of 10 minutes traffic is queueing for four miles. The incident is expected to clear by 3pm.