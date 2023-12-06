Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as fire closes busy road between Derby and East Midlands Airport
Derbyshire drivers have been warned of disruption on A50 between Derby and East Midlands Airport.
Highways Englands have reported that A50 westbound is currently closed between Cavendish Bridge and Aston-on-Trent.
This is due to a vehicle on fire.
At the moment, Highways Englands expect the incident to be cleared by 7pm.