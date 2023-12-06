News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as fire closes busy road between Derby and East Midlands Airport

Derbyshire drivers have been warned of disruption on A50 between Derby and East Midlands Airport.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:19 GMT
Highways Englands have reported that A50 westbound is currently closed between Cavendish Bridge and Aston-on-Trent.

This is due to a vehicle on fire.

At the moment, Highways Englands expect the incident to be cleared by 7pm.

