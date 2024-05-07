Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as emergency repairs close lane on M1 at Chesterfield

Drivers are warned of potential delays on M1 in Derbyshire this morning.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th May 2024, 09:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One lane is currently closed on M1 both ways from J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).

This is to allow emergency repairs on the motorway.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up in the area this morning.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldMansfieldWorksop

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.