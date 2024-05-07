Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as emergency repairs close lane on M1 at Chesterfield
Drivers are warned of potential delays on M1 in Derbyshire this morning.
One lane is currently closed on M1 both ways from J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).
This is to allow emergency repairs on the motorway.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up in the area this morning.
