Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as car on fire and lane closed on M1

Drivers have been warned of delays as a lane remains closed on M1 northbound following a vehicle fire.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read

National Highway has reported that one lane is closed and the traffic is queuing due to recovery work on M1 Northbound at J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).

This is due to a vehicle catching fire earlier today. Derbyshire drivers traveling north have been warned of delays.

This live story is being updated.

National Highways has reported that one lane is closed and the traffic is queuing due to recovery work on M1 NorthboundNational Highways has reported that one lane is closed and the traffic is queuing due to recovery work on M1 Northbound
