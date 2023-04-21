Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as car on fire and lane closed on M1
Drivers have been warned of delays as a lane remains closed on M1 northbound following a vehicle fire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
National Highway has reported that one lane is closed and the traffic is queuing due to recovery work on M1 Northbound at J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).
This is due to a vehicle catching fire earlier today. Derbyshire drivers traveling north have been warned of delays.
This live story is being updated.