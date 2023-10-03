News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as busy road closed off by police at rush hour

Drivers have been warned of delays after police cordoned off A619 in Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A619 in Chesterfield is currently closed, past Ringwood Hall, in Brimington.

Police cars have been spotted at the scene with traffic building up due to the closure.

Derbyshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfield