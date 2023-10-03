Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as busy road closed off by police at rush hour
Drivers have been warned of delays after police cordoned off A619 in Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A619 in Chesterfield is currently closed, past Ringwood Hall, in Brimington.
Police cars have been spotted at the scene with traffic building up due to the closure.
Derbyshire Police has been contacted for a comment.