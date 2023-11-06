News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as busy road closed following accident involving motorbike

Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as A52 Eastbound is currently closed following an accident.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:29 GMT
A traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A52 Brian Clough Way Eastbound is currently closed from A5111 Raynesway (Derby) to M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Long Eaton).

This is due to an accident involving a motorbike.

Drivers have been warned of delays as both lanes remain closed and slow traffic is building up.

