Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as busy road closed following accident involving motorbike
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as A52 Eastbound is currently closed following an accident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A52 Brian Clough Way Eastbound is currently closed from A5111 Raynesway (Derby) to M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Long Eaton).
This is due to an accident involving a motorbike.
Drivers have been warned of delays as both lanes remain closed and slow traffic is building up.