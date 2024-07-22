Derbyshire drivers warned of delays - as accident leaves busy road closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:48 BST
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays after an accident in Rosliston.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that Catton Lane in Rosliston is currently blocked in both ways.

This is due to an accident at Coton Road.

Drivers are warned of delays as it has been reported that ‘slow traffic’ is building up.

