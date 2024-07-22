Derbyshire drivers warned of delays - as accident leaves busy road closed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays after an accident in Rosliston.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that Catton Lane in Rosliston is currently blocked in both ways.
This is due to an accident at Coton Road.
Drivers are warned of delays as it has been reported that ‘slow traffic’ is building up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.