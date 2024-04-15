Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as accident leaves busy Peak District road blocked
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as the A515 in the Peak District is currently partially blocked.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A515 in Newhaven in the Peak District is currently partially blocked in both ways due to an accident.
It has been reported that heavy traffic is queuing near the B5054 Hartington turn-off.
Drivers are warned of delays and asked to use alternative roads if possible.
