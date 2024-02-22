Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as accident closes two lanes on M1
Two lanes are currently closed on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire and traffic is building up.
Two lanes remain closed on M1 Northbound from J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby) to J26 A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood) due to an accident.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that traffic is currently queuing.
National Highways have warned of potential delays and normal traffic conditions are expected after 11.30 am.