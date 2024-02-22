News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as accident closes two lanes on M1

Two lanes are currently closed on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire and traffic is building up.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two lanes remain closed on M1 Northbound from J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby) to J26 A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood) due to an accident.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that traffic is currently queuing.

National Highways have warned of potential delays and normal traffic conditions are expected after 11.30 am.

Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyNottinghamEastwood