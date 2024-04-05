Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as accident closes busy road near Chesterfield
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays following an accident in Palterton.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that Main Street in Palterton is partially blocked in both ways.
This is due to an accident at the Scarcliffe turn-off earlier this afternoon.
Drives have been warned of delays as the traffic is queueing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.