Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as accident closes busy High Peak road in both ways
The A628 is currently blocked in both ways due to an accident.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A628 Manchester Road in Tintwistle remains blocked in both ways.
This is due to an accident on New Road this morning (Monday, September 9).
Drivers are urged to allow more time for their journeys as Inrix has reported that ‘very slow traffic’ is building up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.