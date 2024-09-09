Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as accident closes busy High Peak road in both ways

The A628 is currently blocked in both ways due to an accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A628 Manchester Road in Tintwistle remains blocked in both ways.

This is due to an accident on New Road this morning (Monday, September 9).

Drivers are urged to allow more time for their journeys as Inrix has reported that ‘very slow traffic’ is building up.