Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as A38 Northbound partially blocked, near M1 junction
Drivers have been warned of delays as A38 Northbound remains partially blocked due to a broken down vehicle.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic builds up on A38 in South Normanton due to a broken-down vehicle.
The vehicle broke down before junction 28 with M1 (Alfreton / Mansfield).
Traffic England reported that delays are expected to remain in place at least until 5 pm.
This live story is being updated.