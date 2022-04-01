Derbyshire drivers warned of delays after vehicle breaks down on M1 motorway junction
Drivers in Derbyshire are being warned of delays this morning, after a vehicle broke down at a junction on the M1.
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:24 am
Highways England say the incident, at the junction of the A38 and the M1 J28, will take an hour to clear, with normal traffic conditins not execpted to retrun until 8.15am
The incident has led to lanes being closed to traffic
