Derbyshire drivers warned of delays after serious car crash on major road

Highways England is warning Derbyshire drivers of rush hour delays this morning, after a car crashed off the carriageway of a major road.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 13th June 2022, 7:24 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 7:29 am

The incident, on the A50 eastbound between the junctions with the A6 and the M1 J24A, has led to the road being closed

Drivers are being warned of delays until at least 9am this morning.

The following diversion route is in place:

The road has been closed following a serious accident

Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs

Take the slip road for the A6 Alvaston Bypass and continue for 4.6km onto the A5111.

Follow the A5111 until it links up with the A52 eastbound.

Continue on the A52 for approximately 8.0km to M1 Junction 25.

At the junction take the fifth exit onto the M1 southbound

For more on the diversion route, click here

