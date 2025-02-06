Derbyshire drivers warned of delays after crash on A38

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays on the busy A38 this morning, after a crash.

National Highways is reporting that one lane is closed and traffic is building up due to an accident on the A38 Southbound from A61 Derby Road (Watchorn Island, Oakerthorpe) to the A610 (Butterley).

There are currently delays of around 10 minutes against expected traffic and the incident is not due to clear before 9.45am this morning.

There are also reports of dekays on the A61 Sir Frank Whittle Road in Derby, with queues southbound at Eastgate / Nottingham Road (Pentagon Island). Travel time is 15 minutes.