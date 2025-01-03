Derbyshire drivers warned of delays after crash closes road
Derbyshire drivers are being warned of heavy traffic and delays this morning, after a crash has left a road closed.
National Highways is reporting that the A6 Southbound exit slip road to the A50 is closed, with heavy traffic building up, due to an accident at the A50 J2 (Derby / Alvaston).
Normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 8:30am today,
The incident has led to heavy traffic on the A6 southbound between the junctions with the A5111 and the A50, with delays of around 10 minutes.
