Derbyshire drivers warned of delays after crash closes road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of heavy traffic and delays this morning, after a crash has left a road closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways is reporting that the A6 Southbound exit slip road to the A50 is closed, with heavy traffic building up, due to an accident at the A50 J2 (Derby / Alvaston).

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 8:30am today,

The incident has led to heavy traffic on the A6 southbound between the junctions with the A5111 and the A50, with delays of around 10 minutes.