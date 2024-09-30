Derbyshire drivers warned of delays after car crashes off busy A38 main road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of rush-hour delays this morning, after a car crashed off the busy A38 main road.

National Highways is reporting that lanes are closed on the A38 northbound, between the junctions with the A61 Derby and the A610, after a vehicle left the carriageway.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service teams are at the scene.

The event is expected to clear between 8:30am and 8:45am this morning, with drivers facing delays of around 15 minutes against expected traffic conditions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in the Peak District are also warned of disruprion from temporary traffic lights due to burst water main on Longhurst Lane at Gibb Lane, in Mellor.