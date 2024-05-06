Derbyshire drivers warned of bank holiday delays after crash closes A38
Bank Holiday drivers are being warned of long delays after a crash has closed the busy A38.
National Highways is reporting that both lanes of the rThe A38 northbound between the A5121 Burton Upon Trent North and the junction with the A50 have been closed due to a road traffic collision.
There are reports of heavy traffic due the incident, involving an overturned car.
Return To Normal Normal traffic conditions are expected between 1:45pm and 2pm today (Monday)
