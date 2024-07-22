Derbyshire drivers warned of 50 minute delays - as three lanes closed on M1
Drivers are warned of long delays on M1 Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that three lanes are currently closed on M1 Northbound between J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) and J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) due to a collision.
East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire police are in attendance.
National Highways have warned drivers of delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.
