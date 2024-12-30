Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are warned of delays on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that drivers are currently facing long delays on M1 Southbound from J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

This is due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journeys as National Highways have estimated that there are currently delays of 30 minutes.