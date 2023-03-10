News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derbyshire drivers warned as road closed in both ways after lorry jackknifes due to snow

A road in Derbyshire has been closed following a lorry incident caused by the weather conditions.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
20 hours ago - 1 min read

Traffic Monitoring Site Inrix reported that Mansfield Road in Holmewood remains closed in both ways.

It follows the incident earlier today when a lorry jackknifed due to difficult road conditions caused by the snow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Insrix also reported that snow between Holmewood and Temple Normanton causes hazardous conditions for drivers.

Traffic Monitoring Site Inrix reported that Mansfield Road in Holmewood remains closed in both ways. Picture for illustration purpose only.
Traffic Monitoring Site Inrix reported that Mansfield Road in Holmewood remains closed in both ways. Picture for illustration purpose only.
Traffic Monitoring Site Inrix reported that Mansfield Road in Holmewood remains closed in both ways. Picture for illustration purpose only.
Derbyshire