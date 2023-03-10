Derbyshire drivers warned as road closed in both ways after lorry jackknifes due to snow
A road in Derbyshire has been closed following a lorry incident caused by the weather conditions.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
20 hours ago - 1 min read
Traffic Monitoring Site Inrix reported that Mansfield Road in Holmewood remains closed in both ways.
It follows the incident earlier today when a lorry jackknifed due to difficult road conditions caused by the snow.
Insrix also reported that snow between Holmewood and Temple Normanton causes hazardous conditions for drivers.