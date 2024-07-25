Derbyshire drivers urged to follow diversions - as road closed after refuse lorry causes damage to bridge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Walton-on-Trent Bailey Bridge is currently closed while investigations are carried out to check the bridge is safe, following damage caused by a refuse lorry.
Station Lane is closed from 230m west of its junction with Main Street, for an approximate distance of 122m west over the county boundary in Walton-on-Trent.
The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) states the closure may remain in place until December 24. However, it is expected that the bridge will reopen earlier.
A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said: “Please note that this does not mean that the bridge will remain closed until late December.“The TTRO provides flexibility to make sure a closure is in place until the structural survey investigations have been completed. And that if any additional work needs to be to the bridge, a legal closure notice is in place for us to get on and do what is required, as quickly as we can.“The expert engineer’s report is expected by the end of the month and, pending the findings, we hope to reopen the bridge as soon as we can. We have already taken steps to make sure the bridge is ready for reopening as soon as we have confirmation from the expert report.“We do appreciate that the actions of one individual have caused significant consequences and frustration for everyone involved. We can reassure people that we are doing everything in our power to secure the reopening of the bridge as soon as we can.”
Drivers are urged to follow diversions via Station Lane, B5016 Lichfield Road, A38 to Branston Interchange, A5121 Parkway/Wellington Road, A5189 Shobnall Road; St Peter's Bridge, Main Street, Rosliston Road, Walton Road, Main Street, Station Lane and vice versa.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.