Drivers are urged to follow diversions while the bridge remains closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said: “Please note that this does not mean that the bridge will remain closed until late December.“The TTRO provides flexibility to make sure a closure is in place until the structural survey investigations have been completed. And that if any additional work needs to be to the bridge, a legal closure notice is in place for us to get on and do what is required, as quickly as we can.“The expert engineer’s report is expected by the end of the month and, pending the findings, we hope to reopen the bridge as soon as we can. We have already taken steps to make sure the bridge is ready for reopening as soon as we have confirmation from the expert report.“We do appreciate that the actions of one individual have caused significant consequences and frustration for everyone involved. We can reassure people that we are doing everything in our power to secure the reopening of the bridge as soon as we can.”