Derbyshire drivers urged to avoid M1 as all lanes closed due to lorry on fire - and long delays build up

Traffic Monitoring website Inrix has reported that M1 Southbound is currently closed between J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield).

This is due to a lorry fire and a large diesel spill.

There are currently six miles of congestion on the approach and delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.

A spokesperson for Derbsyhire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a lorry fire and large diesel spill near junction 28 of the M1 Southbound.

“Fire crews from Staveley, Clay Cross and Nottinghamshire's Ashfield station were called to attend at 3.15 pm today and remain on scene.

“Please avoid the area while the incident is ongoing as road closures are in place.”