Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys over the next few days – with a series of closures and roadworks impacting motorists across the county.

Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.

Station Back Lane is closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.

Roadworks are taking place along Boythorpe Road – and are set to be completed by 6.00pm tomorrow.

Motorists may face delays on Storrs Road, with roadworks in place along the route until January 26.

Two sets of roadworks are also underway on Linacre Road – and are expected to finish by January 23.

Delays are likely along Brimington Road until February 28, with work taking place to refurbish traffic lights in the area.

The A61 Dronfield bypass will be closed northbound for seven nights between January 17 and January 23. The closure will be in effect from 8.00pm until 4.00am each night – and is in place to allow for carriageway resurfacing at Bowshaw Interchange.

Roadworks are underway on West Street at Eckington, and are set to be completed by January 24.

Drivers may face disruption on the A619 Baslow Road at Bakewell, with roads underway until February 9.

Derby Road at Wirksworth is currently being impacted by roadworks, which are set to end on January 23.

Roadworks are taking place on Bakewell Road at Matlock until February 19.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.