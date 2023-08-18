Roadworks are in place on Holywell Street in Chesterfield until November 24 – with Derbyshire County Council refurbishing traffic signals along the route.

There are two sets of roadworks taking place along Chatsworth Road, with delays likely for drivers on this busy Chesterfield route.

Avondale Road in Inkersall remains closed until August 31, with major sewage installation works underway.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the weekend.

Roadworks are in place along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth until August 20, with National Grid completing maintenance and repairs.

A number of roadworks are likely to cause delays for drivers on the B6019 Alfreton Road between Alfreton, South Normanton and Pinxton.

Derbyshire County Council is undertaking slurry sealing on Nottingham Road, Ripley – with works set to be completed on August 31.

The long-term closure of the A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains in place until September 17, after Environment Agency flood protection works were undertaken.