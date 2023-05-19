Roadworks are in place along Chatsworth Road in Brampton – with work taking place until May 25.

Drivers may face delays due to maintenance work on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, which is scheduled to continue until August 11.

Woodhouse Lane in Bolsover will remain shut until June 2, with Derbyshire County Council facilitating gas main renewal works along the route. Bolsover’s Castle Street is also closed for gas main works until May 22.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the weekend.

Glapwell Lane in Glapwell is shut until May 26 to allow for drainage to be installed, with delays likely in the area.

Commonside Road in Barlow is a long-term closure, with the route expected to reopen on October 23 after reconstruction works.

The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed to allow the Environment Agency to continue their flood protection works.

Roadworks are in place along the A6 Bakewell Road in Matlock until July 30, and Oker Road is shut until August 11 to investigate a potential landslip.

Lees Road at Stanton Lees, near Matlock, is closed until December 11 after a landslip along the route.

