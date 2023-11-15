Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys over the next few days – with a series of closures and roadworks impacting motorists across the county.

A lane closure remains in place on Holywell Street to allow for the refurbishment of traffic signals and a crossing by Derbyshire County Council. Work is set to finish on November 24. Station Back Lane is also closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.

Crow Lane is shut until December 1 to allow for traffic lights damaged during last month’s floods to be repaired.

Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.

Roadworks are in place along Newbold Road until tomorrow night – with delays likely for drivers using this route.

Another part of Ashgate Road, off the roundabout next to The Woodside pub, is also shut to traffic until November 24 – to allow for cable installation works to take place.

Roadworks are underway along Matlock Road in Chesterfield, and are set to be completed by November 24.

A number of Bolsover roads are being impacted by roadworks, including Cavendish Road, Middle Street, Wells Street, Redacre Close and Holbeck Avenue.

Roadworks are also in place along Eckington Road at Staveley, and are expected to be finished by 5.30pm on November 17.

Commonside Road at Barlow remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

Two-way signals are in effect along the A619 at Baslow, as part of traffic control measures for the Chatsworth Christmas Markets.