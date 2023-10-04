Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of Stephenson Place in Chesterfield town centre is closed until October 13 – with Derbyshire County Council refurbishing traffic signals along the route.

A temporary one-way system is also in place along St Mary’s Gate and Holywell Street, causing delays for drivers, with roadworks expected to remain until October 31.

Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Part of Ashgate Road is also shut to traffic until November 24, to allow for cable installation works to take place.

Drivers are likely to face disruption on Chesterfield Road at Brimington, with Severn Trent set to complete their work along the route by October 13.

National Grid is also undertaking utility asset works on Linacre Road for the next four weeks, with delays likely until October 13.

Bridge Street in Bakewell is shut until October 6, with delays likely as a result of the closure.

Matlock Bridge remains shut until October 27, with work underway to reinstate the bridge to one-way traffic following the Environment Agency’s flood protection programme.

Severn Trent are also undertaking works along the A6 Bakewell Road in Matlock, set to be completed by October 20.

Other Matlock routes impacted by roadworks include Chesterfield Road, Rutland Street and Dale Road.

Roadworks are in place along Shuttlewood Road and Hill Top in Bolsover until October 16.