Work is due to begin between junctions 31 in Aston and 30 in Barlborough on M1 from Monday, October 17.

Lane one on the southbound and northbound carriageways will undergo resurfacing, while road markings, road studs and vehicle detector loops in this area will be renewed.

While this work takes place, drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as weeknight closures are due to begin on this stretch of motorway. Work will start on the southbound carriageway between junctions 31 and 30.

Derbyshire Drivers have been advised to plan more time for their journeys on M1 as National Highways are planning improvement works to commence next week.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the carriageway will be closed between 9pm and 6am, while on Thursday and Friday nights, closures will be in place between 10pm and 5am.

Once work on the southbound carriageway is complete, it will be switched over to the northbound carriageway between junctions 30 and 31. National Highways aims to complete the entire scheme in early November.

A clearly signed diversion has been agreed with police and the local authorities. Traffic will be diverted via the A57, B6053 and A6135 through Waterthorpe, Beighton, Westfield, Halfway and Renishaw.

Work is a part of a scheme to improve travel on M1 for drivers in Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways Programme Delivery Manager Phil Jepps said: “We are committed to creating safer and smoother journeys for everyone using this stretch of motorway.

“To make sure we can carry out the work safely, we will need to close the motorway between these junctions overnight from Monday to Friday. We are doing this at night to minimise disruption, but we advise road users to allow more time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversions.”