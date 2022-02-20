Driver rescued from vehicle by fire crews after ‘serious collision’ in Derbyshire
A driver had to be cut out from their car by firefighters following a crash in Derbyshire earlier this week.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 3:34 pm
The Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that a serious collision had taken place between two vehicles on Thursday, February 17 in Matlock.
Both cars were badly damaged in the crash, and one of the drivers had to be cut out of their vehicle by firefighters from Matlock Fire Station.
Both vehicles were recovered by officers, and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.