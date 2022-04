On Saturday, April 16, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident on the A6 in Derby.

The DDRU tweeted: “Owner of this Land Rover having a productive Bank Holiday by fitting it with new wheels.

“Unfortunately the old nuts don't fit the new wheels properly and were all loose (could undo them with fingers).

The driver was reported to court.