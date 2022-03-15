Derbyshire driver arrested after crashing and abandoning car in the middle of the M1
Police arrested a driver who crashed his car on the M1 in Derbyshire and abandoned the vehicle on the motorway.
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 9:32 am
At 9.23pm yesterday, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they were attending a crash on the M1.
Officers said the occupants of the crashed car fled the scene into some nearby fields, leaving the car blocking a motorway lane.
The DRPU tweeted: “Driver and passenger located using the capabilities of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team’s drone. Not drunk or drugged, just completely reckless. Reported to court.”