Derbyshire driver arrested after crashing and abandoning car in the middle of the M1

Police arrested a driver who crashed his car on the M1 in Derbyshire and abandoned the vehicle on the motorway.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 9:32 am

At 9.23pm yesterday, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they were attending a crash on the M1.

Officers said the occupants of the crashed car fled the scene into some nearby fields, leaving the car blocking a motorway lane.

The DRPU tweeted: “Driver and passenger located using the capabilities of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team’s drone. Not drunk or drugged, just completely reckless. Reported to court.”

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were found and arrested by officers.