Derbyshire district offers free Christmas parking - but Chesterfield won't follow suit

After Derbyshire Dales District Council announced the return of free afternoon parking for Christmas shoppers, counterparts in Chesterfield say anyone venturing there should not expect a similarly generous gift.

It is the 17th year in a row that the Dales authority has made it free to use any of its pay-and-display car parks every day after 2pm throughout December in a effort to boost the local economy.

Combined with the year-round perks of the free parking permits issued to 34,000 households, the scheme means Dales residents can use the car parks without charge for up to 21 hours a day over the festive period.

Similar initiatives have been seen in other Derbyshire districts in recent years but so far only High Peak has announced free Saturday parking for 2024, and Chesterfield Borough Council has now confirmed it has no plans for parking discounts in the biggest retail centre for the north of the county.

Chesterfield Christmas lights switch-on 2024. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We offer a range of discounted parking options and various flexible parking permits that offer parking at a reduced rate all year round.

“Residents and visitors can access a diverse range of parking facilities across the town, with safe and secure car parks covered by an extensive network of CCTV cameras.”

She added: “Income from our car parks supports the delivery of services to Chesterfield residents, tenants, businesses and visitors – including services which help the most vulnerable people in our community.

“Supporting our town centre businesses over the festive season – while providing memorable experiences for residents to enjoy together – is at the heart of our Christmas programme, with a wide range of events and activities for people to enjoy across Chesterfield.”

The borough council has also prepared a dedicated gift guide where shoppers can find ideas and inspiration to keep their spending local.

A number of Chesterfield businesses are running seasonal offers for both in-store and online shopping, and various services including taxi travel.

For more information on how to get the best out of Christmas in and around town, go to chesterfield.co.uk/christmas.

For details on free parking sites elsewhere see derbyshiredales.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-travel/parking/car-park-locations and highpeak.gov.uk/article/201/Street-cleaning-and-parking.

