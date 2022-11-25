Derbyshire Dales council announces return of free parking for Christmas period

Residents are invited to use any of the council’s own car parks for free any time after 2pm throughout the December.

It is the 15th year in a row for the offer, which was first introduced to help households and businesses in the wake of the 2008 economic crash.

A council spokesperson said: “Free parking in December comes on top of residents’ parking concessions that allow local people to park free every day of the year up to 11am and after 4pm. Free parking permits were issued to all 34,000 households across the Derbyshire Dales back in March.

Councillor Sue Hobson, deputy leader of Derbyshire Dales District Council.

!It means Dales residents have free parking for 21 hours each day over the festive period, which helps local people and local traders.”

The opportunity may be of particular interest to drivers with low-emission electric vehicles, now that the council has completed the first phase of its installation programme for EV charge points.

Market Place car park in Wirksworth is equipped with one charger which can accommodate two vehicles at once. Car parks at Edgefold Road in Matlock, New Street in Bakewell and Shawcroft in Ashbourne are each equipped with four chargers, serving up to eight vehicles at a time.

To register to use the EV points, go to www.bppulse.co.uk/register.

For the locations of all car parks available for the Christmas offer, go to derbyshiredales.gov.uk/community-a-living/parking/car-park-locations.

The locations of other publicly available EV charging points in the District can be found at zap-map.com.

