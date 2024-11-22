Derbyshire County Council issues roads update with more snow forecast overnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire County Council has issued new advice for road users ahead of a weekend which is forecast to bring more snow and winter storm conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With much of the county still covered by snowfall from earlier in the week, as of lunchtime on Friday, November 22, the highways authority says it has cleared several primary routes for traffic, gritting and pre-treating them before more expected bad weather. The A53 from Buxton to Leek, the Cat & Fiddle Road between Buxton and Macclesfield, and the A6024 near Holme Moss have all reopened.

Officers say all other main routes remain passable with care, but motorists should drive according to road conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A DCC spokesperson said: “Our team will be back out from 1pm today to grit our primary and secondary routes, 1,550 miles of road in total, including 'A' and 'B' roads and major bus routes. “We’re expecting another cold night, with significant snowfall—up to eight centimetres—on higher ground later tonight as Storm Bert crosses the county. The weather will then become milder with strong winds and some heavy spells of rain.” They added: “Please check conditions before you travel. We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.”

More snow is expected across Derbyshire this weekend. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for areas in and around the Peak District, predicting heavy snow from 4am on Saturday morning, followed by a rapid thaw and rain on Saturday night.

For the latest weather information, check metoffice.gov.uk or bbc.co.uk/weather.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.