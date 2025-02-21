Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car park in Matlock will be closed for a week to allow for works on the Matlock Bus Station.

The Spa Villas car park in Matlock will be closed for a week starting from midnight on Sunday, February 23 – in order to enable the final stages of refurbishment works at the Matlock Bus Station.

This final part of the project which is due to complete by the end of March includes the provision of a resin bound surface to the side of the bus station and the frontage of Spa Villas car park, reinstatement of York stone paving on the Bakewell Road frontage along with three new seats and the remaining landscaping.

New external directional bus and taxi signage and real time bus information screens will also be installed.

Part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Bus Service Improvement Plan, the project also includes contributions from the District and County Councils.

Derbyshire Dales District Council has urged drivers to use alternative parking available at other public car parks in Matlock while the works are carried out.