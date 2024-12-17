Stagecoach has announced 2025 ticket fares for Derbyshire, with prices set to increase.

As the £2 national fare cap scheme is set to end on December 31, single bus fares across Derbyshire will see an increase from Wednesday, January 1.

Stagecoach has now announced the new ticket prices and confirmed ‘many’ single journeys will ‘remain below the new national fare cap of £3.’

Evening Rider, which currently costs £3 will see an increase to £4, while Chesterfield Child Silver Day Rider, now £ 3.70, is set to cost £4.00 from January 1, 2025.

Adult Silver Day Rider will see also an increase, from £6.20 to £6.50 and Silver Group Day Rider, which currently can be bought for £16, will go up to £20 next month.

Chesterfield Day Rider and Mega Rider tickets are set to be scrapped in January – with the tickets bought this year still valid up until the expiry date.

Silver tickets will have their area of validity extended to include Barlborough, Scarcliffe and Palterton while the 1-day, 7-day and 28-day range of tickets set to be ‘simplified’, the bus provider has announced.

Stagecoach has confirmed that the prices for specific single journeys across Derbyshire, will be available to check via an online journey planner from Friday, December 20.