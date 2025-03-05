A passenger said he could smell cigarette smoke while travelling on a Chesterfield bus.

The incident took place shortly before 11am on January 12, 2025, when a driver behind the wheel of Hulleys of Baslow 55 service was seen smoking a cigarette while driving.

A video, taken by a shocked passenger Jason Thomas, shows that the bus, which runs between Chesterfield and Alfreton, as it was approaching Chesterfield Royal Hospital when the driver was seen smoking out of the window.

Jason said: “The driver was smoking on 55 bus to Royal Hospital. He lit up at the train station just before the hospital and he was flipping the fag out of the window. You could smell the smoke at the back of the bus!”

The bus provider has confirmed that they are aware of the incident and the bus driver was dismissed.

Alf Crofts, Managing Director at Hulleys of Baslow, said: “We do not accept this behaviour from our drivers and the driver concerned has been dismissed.”

Jason added he had also experienced other issues with the service.

He said: "In the last two months 55 bus never turns up in the village. People in Wingerworth have no bus service. The 55 bus not turning up has cost me £70 in taxis so far to get home. Huellys don’t care.

Speaking about the issues with 55 bus service in Wingerworth, Alf Crofts said: "There have been some recent timetable changes which although widely publicised, some people are still getting used to.”