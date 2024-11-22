Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Winster resident is calling for better bus service – after she was left stranded in Matlock for hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie Steeples, from Winster, was left stranded in Matlock on Saturday, November 16, after 172 Hulleys of Baslow bus failed to arrive.

The 172 service, which runs from Bakewell to Starkholmes, used to call in Winster every hour before the pandemics, but after a timetable change, it only stops in the Peak District village every two-and-a-half hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Steeples said: “I couldn't get back from Matlock as there was no bus to Winster between 11 am and 4 pm. The bus company put it on the Facebook page it would not run the full round trip including the service to Matlock so we had a five-hour gap. This always happens when only one scheduled bus does not run and it doesn't always get put on Facebook.

A Winster resident was forced to call for a pick-up when she was left stranded in Matlock on Saturday, November 16, after 172 Hulleys of Baslow bus failed to arrive.

"We were told the timetable would be 100% reliable if it was cut but it was an excuse. It's been cut a lot from hourly to nearly every 3 hours and still runs worse than before. This will be the third winter when our buses are not running correctly, early, late or not at all and we are left freezing.

"Lots of people have complained about the service we receive and sadly a lot of people have been affected by reducing of our buses. We had an hourly service to Matlock before the pandemic. We would all like to know when this is going to get put back as the current service of a bus nearly every 3 hours is useless?

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear that Ms Steeples is unhappy with the current 172 service between Bakewell and Matlock, which is provided by Hulleys of Baslow, and we are liaising with the company about the issues she has raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been told the issues last Saturday were down to the very large number of visitors in the area due to a number of Christmas markets and the related traffic and parking issues this caused, with buses suffering severe delays as a result.

The 172 service, which runs from Bakewell to Starkholmes, used to call in Winster every hour before the pandemics, but after a timetable change, it only stops in the Peak District village every two-and-a-half hours.

“We have responded to Ms Steeples in detail on this and the other matters she has raised, including her overall call for service improvement, and we can assure her that we do listen to local communities and will always contact operators if we believe improvement is required to any particular service. We value all services equally and know the lifeline they provide to many residents and communities which is why the council’s public transport team work hard to maintain and improve these.

“We will continue to look at the specific issues raised and will respond to Ms Steeples again when we have carried our further investigations and have all the information we require to take any steps which may be needed towards improvement of the service.

“Through our Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), we continue to work to improve bus services across the county, which also includes work to try to improve traffic flow at pinch points which can cause delays to buses, ticketing offers and improvements to services. Whilst we’re sorry to hear of Ms Steeples’ concerns and will continue to work with the operator to address these, there are lots of positives and improvements with bus journeys in the area, which has included increased reliability on services such as the 172 as well. We know there are more improvements we can make though, which is why we continue to push for additional funding from the new regional mayor and nationally for public transport.”

Hulleys of Baslow have been approached for a comment.