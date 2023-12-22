Hulleys of Baslow has issued an apology as a number of their services are cancelled today, on December 22.

Hulleys of Baslow have issued an apology as a number of their services are cancelled today, on December 22.

Hulleys of Baslow has shared a list of bus services cancelled today due to the drivers’ shortage.

These include the following:

257 10:40 Sheffield to Bakewell

257 12:10 Bakewell to Sheffield

257 14:05 Sheffield to Bakewell

257 15:45 LMS to Sheffield

257 17:40 Sheffield to Bakewell

257 07:46 Yorkshire to LMS

257 09:10 Bakewell to Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alf Crofts, Managing Director at Hulleys of Baslow has apologised to customers – as over the past few weeks the bus provider had to cancel services daily. This was due to bus shortages, drivers’ shortages, broken-down buses and weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Crofts said: “We’re really sorry. Over the past few months we’ve fallen way short of the standard of service you’re entitled to expect, and that we’d like to have provided.

“In the main, this has been due to either a shortage of drivers or a lack of availability of parts to repair buses. Neither of these problems have been unique to Hulleys, but because the services we run aren’t high frequency then any missing buses are more noticeable and have a greater impact.

“Everybody here at Hulleys has been working hard to put things right and we’ve taken some big steps to try to get back on track. We’ve had another pay increase - the fifth since 2020 - to improve Driver recruitment and retention, and in the last three months we’ve embarked on the most intensive recruitment campaign we’ve ever done and now we finally have enough Drivers to be able to make service.

“We’ve acquired another Operator to allow us to share parts stock and improve our buying power as some suppliers will only deal with larger firms as they struggle to maintain supply due to Brexit and other issues. It has also given us access to spare buses which will help out in the short term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now have enough buses to provide a full service thanks to our Engineering team of Dan, Tom, Slav and Rob who I would like to take this opportunity to thank for their hard work and going well above and beyond.

“Some of you may have already spoken with Anna, who joined us recently and makes sure the phone is answered and that any updates are posted on social media. I know how annoying it is when a bus is late or doesn’t show, but please don’t be abusive, it’s just not right. I’d like to thank Anna for getting our customer service house in order, supported by Courtney, George, Alan and Matt who complete the office team.

“I would also like to thank our Traffic Controllers - Jerry, Lee and Martyn - for trying to make sure we provide the best service we could in the most difficult circumstances. Although many times we fell far too short, they made sure that almost without fail schoolchildren got to and from school safely - remember the October floods?

“Our amazing team of drivers have tolerated levels of abuse from a minority of customers whose frustration spilled over into unacceptable behaviour including spitting and fighting. No matter how bad we might have been at times, our Drivers will always deserve due respect and while I cannot apologise enough for our failures, I won’t hesitate in standing up for our staff who have stuck with us through some very challenging times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to mention the Local and School Bus Teams at Derbyshire County Council - in no particular order to Alan, Andrew, Chris, Clive, Deborah, Hayley, Ian, Jamie, Jane, Paulette and Phil for their patience and support during this difficult period.

“We are under no illusions: we’ve got to now work tirelessly to even begin to rebuild the hard won reputation we once enjoyed, to make the Hulleys name one that people can be proud to work for and can rely upon. It isn’t going to happen overnight and there will be bumps along the road, but everybody here is committed to doing their very best.