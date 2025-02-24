Hulleys of Baslow have issued a statement after a collision involving a bus in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident took place after 6pm on Saturday, February 22, when a double decker Hulleys of Baslow bus collided with a bridge at Crow Lane in Chesterfield.

No one was injured in the incident and an investigation into the causes of the collision has been launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received reports of a bus being in collision with a bridge in Crow Lane, Chesterfield, just before 6.30pm on Saturday 22 February. No-one was injured.”

The picture shows the back of the damaged bus soon after the collision took place.

Alf Crofts, the managing director at Hulleys of Baslow said: “This is the first incident of this type in over 100 years of the Company being established, there were no passengers, nobody was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

"The police and Network Rail were contacted and were happy that there was no damage to the bridge. We have informed the Traffic Commissioner and we are now in the process of conducting an investigation. No further comment will be made.”