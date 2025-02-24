Derbyshire buses: Investigation launched after bus crashes into bridge in Chesterfield

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:46 BST

Hulleys of Baslow have issued a statement after a collision involving a bus in Chesterfield.

The accident took place after 6pm on Saturday, February 22, when a double decker Hulleys of Baslow bus collided with a bridge at Crow Lane in Chesterfield.

No one was injured in the incident and an investigation into the causes of the collision has been launched.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received reports of a bus being in collision with a bridge in Crow Lane, Chesterfield, just before 6.30pm on Saturday 22 February. No-one was injured.”

The picture shows the back of the damaged bus soon after the collision took place.

Alf Crofts, the managing director at Hulleys of Baslow said: “This is the first incident of this type in over 100 years of the Company being established, there were no passengers, nobody was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

"The police and Network Rail were contacted and were happy that there was no damage to the bridge. We have informed the Traffic Commissioner and we are now in the process of conducting an investigation. No further comment will be made.”

