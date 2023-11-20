Derbyshire buses: Improvements to three more bus services as part of £47 million government funding

Three more bus routes are gaining extra services, thanks to the government funding through Derbyshire County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bus services which will benefit from the funding include 8/9 from Burton to East Midlands Airpot, 1/1A from Chesterfield to Langwith and 90/ 90 from the Yew Tree area to Staveley,

The frequency of 8/9 will be increased in the evenings and weekends to create a regular 15-minute service between Swadlincote, Newhall and Burton, also providing better connections for workers at East Midlands Airport and East Midlands Gateway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, only one of three buses an hour on the 1/1a route serves the Markham Vale Environment Centre Industrial Estate with the other two services staying on the A632. All three will now serve the Markham Vale Environment Centre.

Three more bus routes are gaining extra services, thanks to the government funding through Derbyshire County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

There is also an extension to service 90 to serve the Markham Vale Environment Centre (MVEC) every 30 minutes. The 90a will now run through residential estates that are under construction off Inkersall Road. There will be direct links to MVEC from Clowne and Creswell for the first time.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We’re happy to announce more improvements to bus services across Derbyshire. Enhancing these well-used services is fantastic for those already using the bus, and we hope it will encourage others to consider bus travel too.