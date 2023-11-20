Derbyshire buses: Improvements to three more bus services as part of £47 million government funding
The bus services which will benefit from the funding include 8/9 from Burton to East Midlands Airpot, 1/1A from Chesterfield to Langwith and 90/ 90 from the Yew Tree area to Staveley,
The frequency of 8/9 will be increased in the evenings and weekends to create a regular 15-minute service between Swadlincote, Newhall and Burton, also providing better connections for workers at East Midlands Airport and East Midlands Gateway.
Currently, only one of three buses an hour on the 1/1a route serves the Markham Vale Environment Centre Industrial Estate with the other two services staying on the A632. All three will now serve the Markham Vale Environment Centre.
There is also an extension to service 90 to serve the Markham Vale Environment Centre (MVEC) every 30 minutes. The 90a will now run through residential estates that are under construction off Inkersall Road. There will be direct links to MVEC from Clowne and Creswell for the first time.
Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We’re happy to announce more improvements to bus services across Derbyshire. Enhancing these well-used services is fantastic for those already using the bus, and we hope it will encourage others to consider bus travel too.
“These improvements are part of our wider £47 million Bus Service Improvement Plan for Derbyshire, and these new services follow on from the service extensions we’ve already announced elsewhere in the county to make it easier to get to work or appointments, or go to shopping or attractions.”