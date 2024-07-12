Derbyshire buses: How to get to Bakewell Country Festival by bus - including Chesterfield, Derby and Buxton
Travel Derbyshire have provided a summary of bus services running into Bakewell from neighbouring villages, towns and cities for the Bakewell Country Festival this Sunday (July 14).
Bakewell Country Festival is a family event run annually by Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society – which sees a mix of traditional agricultural elements, family activities, entertainment, food, drink, shopping and more.
Service 218 will run from Sheffield through Sharow, Totley, Baslow and Chatsworth to Bakewell Rutland Square. The first bus will set off from Sheffield at 7.50am and will run every half an hour. The last 218 bus will leave Bakwell at 7.05 pm.
The 170A will run once every hour calling at Chesterfield, Hollymoorside, Eastmoor, Baslow and Chatsworth, before reaching Bakewell Rutland Square. The first bus will leave Chesterfield at 8.41 am and the last 170A will leave Bakewell at 10.45 pm.
The 6.1 service will call at Derby, Belper, Wirksworth, Cromford, Matlock, Darley Dale Rowsley and Matlock Street in Bakewell. It will run once per hour between 8.05 am and 7.05 pm.
The Peak Sighter (Red route) will call at Chatsworth House, Pilsley, Hassop and Buxton Street in Bakewell. The service will operate between 9.25 am and 5.47 pm with two buses per hour.
Trans Peak will also operate on Sunday, July 14 calling at Derby, Duffield, Belper, Ambergate, Matlock, Darley Dale, Rowsley, Bakewell, Ashford-in-the-water, Taddington, Burlow and Buxton. The first buses will set off at 6.25 pm from Derby and 7.15 from Buxton. The last Trans Peaks service towards Derby will leave Bakewell at 6.41 pm and towards Buxton at 7.29 pm.
