Derbyshire buses: here are the bus services set to improve and changes planned for this summer

The improvements cover a mix of areas and aims – from increasing tourism in the Peak District to earlier services set to support employment.

Changes are being made to improve bus services and to introduce new services too. These enhancements and additions are funded by the extra £4.5m Derbyshire County Council has received on top of the Council’s £47 million Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) programme.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “These service improvements are brilliant news for our county and build on the more than 20 service improvements we’ve done under our BSIP programme so far.

“They cover a mix of areas and aims, from tourism in the Peak District, building on our launch last year of the first leg of the popular open top sightseer bus, to extra services in the Bolsover area to support employment. We’re also expanding the popular Derbyshire Connect shopping service.

“It is great to work with local operators to make a number of these improvements happen, and we hope the enhancements will encourage more people to give the bus a go.”

The Peak Sightseer open-top bus is back and set to be ‘better than ever’ this summer with the brand new, additional Blue route. The Blue route runs from Chatsworth via Baslow and Grindleford and then along the Hope Valley to Castleton before finishing at the Blue John Caverns.

The Red route is similar to the service operated last summer, with a circular route running from Chatsworth to Bakewell, Ashford in the Water, Hassop before returning to Chatsworth. Peak Sightseer is running 7 days a week until the start of October 2024 and then weekends only until the end of the autumn half term holiday.

The 62 Peak Pathfinder is a new service to provide a direct link from Buxton to Castleton for the first time. This allows residents from the Hope Valley to access the health, shopping and leisure facilities in Buxton and Chapel en le Frith and allow improved access to this section of the national park for tourism.

The route also restores a regular bus service to Edale and is scheduled to link with rail services from there to Manchester. The service operates all week from approximately 8.30am to 7pm.

The 61 service runs between Glossop and Buxton. From Sunday, July 14, the 61 will see an increased frequency to every 30 minutes for most of the day Monday to Friday, with a later evening arrival in Buxton and Glossop after 7.30 pm.

The rainbow one service currently runs between Ripley and Nottingham via Heanor. From July 14, there will be additional early morning journeys Monday to Saturday to provide a pre 6 am arrival in Nottingham for shift workers, as well as improved links to other employment sites such as Access 26 in Langley Mill.

The swift service runs between Ashbourne and Derby via Brailsford and Kirk Langley. From Sunday, July 28, the frequency will be increased from a current hourly service to every 30 minutes daytime Monday to Saturday. Every other journey will be diverted to serve the new housing developments in Mackworth, Radbourne Lane and Kirk Langley.

The Derbyshire Connect Shopping Bus services provide a weekly door-to-door service from people's home to a local town centre. From the week commencing on July 15, this improved service will give communities in the Hope Valley a second journey a week allowing them to access an alternative destination.

The 231 service runs between Pinxton, South Normanton and Alfreton. From September 2 there will be an additional afternoon journey to make it easier for residents to access shopping, leisure and employment opportunities.