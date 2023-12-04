Derbyshire buses: Full list of Hulleys of Baslow services cancelled in Chesterfield and Peak District today
Derbyshire residents have been warned as several bus services provided by Hulleys of Baslow are not running today.
Hulleys of Balsow has announced that several of their services will not be running today, on Monday, December 4.
The company has apologied for any inconvenience caused.
Below is a full list of the Huellys of Baslow bus services cancelled today.
- 63 12:10 Chesterfield to Matlock
- 63 13:25 Matlock to Chesterfield
- 63 14:30 Chesterfield to Matlock
- 272 10:36 Sheffield to Castleton
- 272 11:48 Castleton to Sheffield
- 272 13:36 Sheffield to Castleton
- 272 14:48 Castleton to Sheffield
- 170 09:40 Chesterfield Train Station to Bakewell
- 170 10:50 Bakewell to Chesterfield Train Station
- 170 11:45 Chesterfield Train Station to Bakewell
- 170 12:50 Bakewell to Chesterfield Train Station
- 55 10:15 Chesterfield to Alfreton
- 55 11:30 Alfreton to Chesterfield
- 55 12:15 Chesterfield to Alfreton
- 55 14:30 Alfreton to Chesterfield
- 257 10:40 Sheffield to Bakewell
- 257 12:10 Bakewell to Sheffield
- 257 14:05 Sheffield to Bakewell
- 80 10:45 Holymoorside to Crystal Peaks
- 80 12:15 Crystal Peaks to Holymoorside
- 55 07:00 Chesterfield to Somercotes
- 55 08:30 Alfreton to Royal Hospital
- 111 07:46 Cromford to Ashbourne
- 63 08:25 Matlock to Chesterfield
- 63 09:45 Chesterfield to Matlock
- 63 11:00 Matlock to Chesterfield
- 170 08:55 Bakewell to Chesterfield Rail Station
Huellys of Baslow have been contacted for a comment.