A Chesterfield councillor who has been campaigning for bus improvements is calling for changes.

Gavin Baldauf-Good, Councillor for Linacre and Cabinet Member for Customers and Business Transformation has been campaigning for better bus services following a number of issues with bus services 39 and 170.

Cllr Baldauf-Good said: “Following meetings with Stagecoach where the no.39 was highlighted as an issue for Holme Hall residents and bus users, Stagecoach agreed to look at the issue concerning the timetable into town for the evening which had been reduced as well as the frequency of buses and number of times the buses were failing to turn up.

"All of these of have been addressed by Stagecoach and at present the service is more reliable, it’s frequency has gone up and it is now running a later service to and from town – all of which residents and campaigners were asking for."

Stagecoach is now running a 39 service in the evening every hour until late – including buses at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm and 11pm.

Linacre and Holme Hall residents have also been complaining about the No.170 Hulleys bus to Bakewell.

The bus was re-routed away from Holme Hall about 18 months ago and residents have been forced to get a bus into town and then change to 170 at Chesterfield bus station.

Cllr Baldauf-Good said: “We are continuing to campaign for this route to be put back into service. The no. 170 previously ran through Holme Hall and straight out towards Bakewell via Ashgate. There are many pensioners who don’t go into Bakewell now since this was re-routed as it is complicated for them, especially if they only have a morning or afternoon available.

Alf Crofts, the managing director of Hulleys of Baslow, said 170 service will not be coming back to Holme Hall.

"Hulleys seem oblivious to the fact that this has been so detrimental to the lives of residents and pensioners in Holme Hall who enjoyed going into Bakewell on a regular basis and it helped support their physical and mental health, as well as providing an opportunity to meet up with friends.

"In addition, my understanding is, that Hulleys have also changed the route going into the village of Hartington as stop-over, again which has proved disappointing and detrimental.

“Finally, as the last bus comes back into Chesterfield town centre from 7pm residents have been prevented from going into Bakewell late afternoon due to firstly, having to get two buses to go there instead of one, and secondly due to a fear they may miss the last bus back at 7pm.

“I feel it is vitally important for our residents in the Holme Hall area to be able to access all our wonderful surroundings, especially given our proximity to the wider Peak District and its beautiful towns and villages. We deserve a fully integrated bus service and one that supports all our diverse communities.

"Since Hulleys took the decision to remove this bus service from Holme Hall it has had a clear detrimental effect on our residents and we will continue to fight to have this service returned as soon as possible.”

We spoke to Alf Crofts, the managing director of Hulleys of Baslow.

He said: “Apart from school children the number of passengers who travelled from Holme Hall to Bakewell was very small, and to add Holme Hall to the existing service would cost an extra bus, add journey time and would simply not be viable.

"Holme Hall enjoys a very good level of service from Stagecoach into Chesterfield from where passengers can travel to many areas including Bakewell.

"There are few areas of Chesterfield who enjoy a direct service to Bakewell in the same way as there are very few areas with a direct bus to Matlock, or Ladybower.