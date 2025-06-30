Derbyshire buses: Collision leaves busy road connecting Derbyshire and East Midlands Airport closed – with bus services affected

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:46 BST
A collision has left a busy road near Sawley closed – with motorists and bus services facing disruption.

Trentbarton bus services are diverted due to a collision near Harrington Road in Sawley.

A road closure is in place on the B6540 (Tamworth Road) near the Harrington Arms, Google Maps have reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The B6540 is a busy road linking Derbyshire with East Midlands Airport.

A road closure is in place on the B6540 (Tamworth Road) near the Harrington Arms,placeholder image
A road closure is in place on the B6540 (Tamworth Road) near the Harrington Arms,

A spokesperson for Trentbarton said: “Due to a collision near Harrington Road, my15 (to/from the airport) and skylink Nottingham are diverting via M1 & A50.

“Bus stops missed are Draycott Road, Sawley Square and Sawley Marina. My 15 journeys towards Beresford Road End are unaffected. Thanks for your patience.”

Related topics:Derbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice