Derbyshire buses: Collision leaves busy road connecting Derbyshire and East Midlands Airport closed – with bus services affected
Trentbarton bus services are diverted due to a collision near Harrington Road in Sawley.
A road closure is in place on the B6540 (Tamworth Road) near the Harrington Arms, Google Maps have reported.
The B6540 is a busy road linking Derbyshire with East Midlands Airport.
A spokesperson for Trentbarton said: “Due to a collision near Harrington Road, my15 (to/from the airport) and skylink Nottingham are diverting via M1 & A50.
“Bus stops missed are Draycott Road, Sawley Square and Sawley Marina. My 15 journeys towards Beresford Road End are unaffected. Thanks for your patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.