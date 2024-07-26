Derbyshire buses: Chesterfield and Bolsover MPs respond to bus franchise appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield and Bolsover MPs have both stressed the importance of reliable bus service following an appeal by the National Pensioners’ Convention.

As bus services across Derbyshire have been called ‘unreliable’ by residents, the local branch of NPC (National Pensioners’ Convention) has now approached Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire MPs for support.

In their appeal, they asked the Members of Parliament to back their plans to lobby for bus franchise in Derbyshire.

Bus franchising gives local authorities full control in deciding the bus routes, frequencies and running hours of the services, as opposed to all decisions being made by the bus operators.

The appeal reads: “We are pleased to see that you are aware that public transport needs improvement, and we do not want buses to be left behind as the government focuses on train nationalisation, which is a popular move, and rightly so.

“Franchising is working and needs to be pushed as a first step towards full public control. We want services that are reliable so that people can get to work, get to appointments, visit friends, shops, etc, without the delays and cancelled services we experience at present.

“A BSIP survey claimed 88% passenger satisfaction in Derbyshire with buses. Where/how they got that is a mystery. We have spoken to people in Chesterfield at the bus stops and at meetings, and the vast majority are not happy with the service, the elderly being left to stand for hours awaiting a bus and thereby suffering ill health, people having to get taxis or ring family and friends when buses don't turn up.

"Other areas in Derbyshire feedback similar feelings - Glossop completed a large survey and not one person was happy with the bus services in the area.

Natalie Fleet, MP for Bolsover, said that having a frequent and reliable bus service across Derbyshire is essential to help residents go about their every day business. (Image: Courtesy Of Natalie Fleet's Facebook Page)

"From our members in NPC, feedback for late or cancelled buses from drivers is that there are not enough drivers - more are being slowly brought in, but this needs speeding up. Buses run for profit does not work for people who need them for work, for appointments, for shopping, seeing friends - and is a good choice to combat climate change rather than using cars.

“We request you press at the national and local level for franchising of buses as a minimum, local councils will have the power to press the Mayor for the East Midlands to take up this policy, and you can encourage her too, please. We hope you can help in pursuing these aims."

Natalie Fleet, MP for Bolsover, said having a frequent and reliable bus service right across Derbyshire was essential to help residents go about their every day business.

She added: "Making sure that Bolsover and neighbouring areas have reliable buses that serve the needs of local people is going to be one of my priorities as an MP, as it is key to making our area a better place to live and work.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has also responded to the appeal, stressing the importance of local control over the bus services.

"I have already raised this issue with the Secretary of State and Ministers for Transport and look forward to working with them and local councils in order to ensure our local bus services are the best they can be.”

Ms Fleet did not comment further on the bus franchise.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: “Fourteen years of Tory Government saw our bus services decline in both quantity and quality. I know from the meetings I have had with constituents and the NPC, the terrible impact this has had on people’s ability to get to work, school, college and to get into town or down to the local shops.

“I am delighted that we now have a Labour Secretary of State for Transport who will put bus services back at the heart of our communities.

"It was confirmed in the King’s Speech that the new Labour Government will introduce a Bill to allow local leaders to take control of their local bus services. Local communities should decide how local bus services work, which routes are needed and what infrastructure is needed.

“Our plans could create and save up to 1,300 vital bus routes and allow as many as 250 million more passenger journeys per year compared to the previous government’s failed system. We will also speed up the franchising process so that better bus services are delivered faster.

“I will be arranging a meeting with the East Midlands Mayor, Claire Ward, to discuss the plans for local bus services and will keep people updated.”