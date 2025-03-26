Derbyshire County Council confirmed that the Hulleys buses failed to leave their depots this morning.

Derbyshire County Council have warned of possible delays and cancellations to bus services today – after Hulleys of Baslow ceased operating earlier than expected.

Hulleys of Baslow, a bus company which operated services across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, was set to cease operating today (Wednesday, March 26).

A spokesperson for the council said: “As Hulleys closed a day earlier than expected we’ve been in touch with all the operators who are taking on the services we fund, and they are doing all they can to start those services today.

"Please bear with them, as there may be some delays.”

The bus services affected by delays include

• The 110/111 – now run by Ashbourne Community Transport.

• 172,173,178 – now run by Andrew’s of Tideswell.

• 63 –now run by Stagecoach Yorkshire.

• 257 – now run by Andrew's of Tideswell.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council added: “On the other services that Hulleys run, as they were commercial services, other bus companies will be considering take them on. We understand that the 170 has already been taken on by two operators.

"We realise that there will be routes not running today, and this will cause some real issues for many people, but we are also looking at all the options for these services.”